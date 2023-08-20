Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Holley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Holley from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Holley from $6.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

Holley stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Holley has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $697.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.61 million. Holley had a net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Holley will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,173,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,795,469.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,367 shares of company stock valued at $22,282. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Holley by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Holley by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 83,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Holley by 58.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 217,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Holley by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 431,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

