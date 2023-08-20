Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 1,220.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 300.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
