Truist Financial Trims Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price to $35.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.04.

RBLX opened at $27.51 on Thursday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $332,736.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,863,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,853,587.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,376,192 shares of company stock valued at $48,475,650. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

