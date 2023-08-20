Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EAT. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday. 51job reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.93.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,609,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,852,000 after buying an additional 940,888 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brinker International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after buying an additional 595,818 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.