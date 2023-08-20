IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at CSFB

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its price target decreased by CSFB from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.03.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

