SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $45.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.06.

SEA Stock Down 2.1 %

SEA stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18 and a beta of 1.68. SEA has a 1-year low of $37.33 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.08.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,435,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,155,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in SEA by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 525,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SEA by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

