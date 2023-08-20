Raymond James Cuts Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Price Target to $10.00

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.07 million, a PE ratio of 535.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

