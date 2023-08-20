HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SLN opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.21. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $209.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

