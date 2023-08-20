Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target to $18.00

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GAMB. Roth Mkm started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $608.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.75 and a beta of 1.44. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 5.04%. Analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $13,448,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,795,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,371,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 780,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 609,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

