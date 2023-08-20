Citigroup Raises FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $38.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FOXA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of FOXA opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.55%.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 871.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,385,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 11,612.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 288.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,219 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

