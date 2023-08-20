Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target to $40.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Avnet stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

