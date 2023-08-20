Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $90.47 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,896,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 487.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

