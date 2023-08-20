StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $150.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 30,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $50,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,243.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,915 shares of company stock worth $102,303. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

