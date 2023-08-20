Eric J. Hyllengren Sells 8,186 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) CFO Eric J. Hyllengren sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $13,506.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of ATRA opened at $1.49 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

