Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Sells 8,672 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) EVP Amar Murugan sold 8,672 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $14,308.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

