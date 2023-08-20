Donald P. Lehr Sells 10,762 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $16,681.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,137.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Precigen Trading Down 6.4 %

Precigen stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,366,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 784,760 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Precigen by 23.9% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,569,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 689,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 238,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Precigen by 16.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 374,253 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,291.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

