Insider Selling: Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) CEO Sells 425 Shares of Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $17,055.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,495 shares in the company, valued at $43,721,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.3 %

BATRK opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BATRK. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,184,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,471,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,409 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,147,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.