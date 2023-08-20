Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ellington Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.55.

NYSE EFC opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 43.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. The company has a market cap of $874.06 million, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.86. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.01%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 409.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after acquiring an additional 918,081 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 132.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,544,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 878,677 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,913,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 271,270 shares in the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

