Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) CEO Purchases 23,526 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Kenneth Jr. Coleman acquired 23,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $19,761.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Star Equity Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRR opened at $1.03 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Star Equity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Star Equity by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Star Equity by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54,083 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

