Insider Buying: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Acquires $20,700.00 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Cassandra R. Sanford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $20,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Busey Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $20.71 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). First Busey had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $106.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Busey by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 498,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Busey by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 84,761 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BUSE. StockNews.com began coverage on First Busey in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on BUSE

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.