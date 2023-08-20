CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CNA Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CNA Financial

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.