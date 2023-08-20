Susan Wiseman Sells 2,676 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $110,411.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Friday, July 14th, Susan Wiseman sold 37,517 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,619,608.89.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.06. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRZE

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.