Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

