Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Telefónica from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEF

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Telefónica by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 50,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Telefónica by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 67.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the period. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefónica

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.