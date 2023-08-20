Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tredegar from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tredegar

Tredegar Stock Down 4.4 %

Institutional Trading of Tredegar

NYSE TG opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. Tredegar has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 362.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 243.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 138.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tredegar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.