StockNews.com Lowers Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Textainer Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
Textainer Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.68 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 33.09%. Textainer Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Textainer Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 22.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Textainer Group by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 36,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Textainer Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Textainer Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Textainer Group
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
