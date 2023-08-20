Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $133.00 at Truist Financial

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $137.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.20.

TGT stock opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target has a 52-week low of $124.96 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

