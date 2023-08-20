TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get TEGNA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TGNA

TEGNA Stock Down 0.6 %

TGNA stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TEGNA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TEGNA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in TEGNA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.