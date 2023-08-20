Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.20.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target has a 1-year low of $124.96 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

