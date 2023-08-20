Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Down 0.2 %

TGS stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 549,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 336,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 354,593 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 99,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

