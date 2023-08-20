Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Triumph Group

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Triumph Group stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $586.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.59. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $327.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.57 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,367.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after buying an additional 943,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 827,604 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Triumph Group by 2,388.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 680,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 653,233 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640,237 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.