Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $140.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TGT. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.20.

Target stock opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average of $149.70. Target has a one year low of $124.96 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

