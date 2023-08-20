Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 156,503 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 156,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AES by 47.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 134,772 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,722,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in AES by 398.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AES by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AES news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.18.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

