Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $53.00 at Craig Hallum

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LITE. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.90.

Shares of LITE opened at $47.98 on Friday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $94.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $1,198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,833,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,455,000 after buying an additional 146,014 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

