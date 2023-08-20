Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 619,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after buying an additional 189,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 522.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 166,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 139,626 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after buying an additional 115,547 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDVV opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $41.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

