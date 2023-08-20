MAI Capital Management Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPH. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XPH opened at $42.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $225.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

