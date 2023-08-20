MAI Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.47.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.7 %

LRCX stock opened at $652.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $648.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.96. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

