MAI Capital Management Sells 856 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,410,371,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $57.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

