Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $52,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,488 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $268.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.51 and a 200-day moving average of $259.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.75 and a 1-year high of $297.26.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. CL King started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

