Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Lowered to $146.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.91.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 13.8 %

Insider Activity

KEYS stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $125.89 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

