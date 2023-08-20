MAI Capital Management Sells 4,064 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

WOLF opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.48. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Wolfspeed’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

