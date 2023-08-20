MAI Capital Management Sells 28,927 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,927 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 9.2% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $281,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS PMAY opened at $29.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $542.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

