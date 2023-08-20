Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,869 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 12.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.24. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

