MAI Capital Management Acquires 83 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

STZ opened at $257.07 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

