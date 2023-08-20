LPL Financial LLC Has $60.57 Million Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $60,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUS opened at $122.51 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $981.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.25.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

