Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.39 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

