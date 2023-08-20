LPL Financial LLC Has $49.12 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,994 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Aflac worth $49,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Aflac by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $423,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,019. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $74.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.34. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.