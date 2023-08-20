Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,356 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 48.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.0 %

PJAN opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

