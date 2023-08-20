MAI Capital Management Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after purchasing an additional 256,226 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,607,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $65.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

