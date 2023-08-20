MAI Capital Management Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted its price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.89.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

